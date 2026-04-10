IPL 2026: RR VS RCB Toss Delayed Due To Rain In Guwahati

X/IPL

The toss for the upcoming IPL 2026 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru has been delayed due to rain. A light drizzle started pouring less than 15 minutes before the toss before growing steadier. The covers were quickly brought on. Guwahati has already witnessed a rain-shortened game, with the RR vs MI clash reduced to 11 overs per side.

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Rain unlikely to interrupt

While the rain is likely to make fans nervous, there is some good news. Unlike the RR vs MI game, the weather appears far more favorable this time. Although there were a few light showers earlier in the day, rain is unlikely to interfere in the evening.

Temperatures are expected to range between 21°C and 25°C, with minimal cloud cover. Light winds and stable conditions should ensure a smooth, uninterrupted game. As per Accuweather, there was only a 5% chance of rain as per weather forecast, meaning it is likely to be a passing shower.