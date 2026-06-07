Gus Atkinson's Five-For Powers England To 115-Run Win Over New Zealand At Lord's | IANS

London: Fast bowler Gus Atkinson continued his love affair with Lord's, taking yet another five-wicket haul in the second innings as England registered a dominant 115-run win against New Zealand in the first match of the three-match series at the iconic stadium.

Chasing a challenging target of 254, New Zealand resumed on 55/5 on the third day and never seriously threatened the chase despite improved batting conditions compared to the opening days of the match.

England struck early on Day 4 when Josh Tongue removed Tom Blundell with a superb delivery, leaving the visitors further behind in the contest.

After New Zealand slipped to 58/6, Glenn Phillips led the resistance with a fighting knock of 78, the highest score of the match. He shared a valuable 53-run partnership with Devon Conway, who contributed 41 runs and looked comfortable at the crease.

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The stand was broken by England captain Ben Stokes, who dismissed Conway to put the hosts back in control. Atkinson then wrapped up the innings with a decisive spell.

He dismissed Nathan Smith caught behind, had Kyle Jamieson chip a catch to short midwicket, and bowled Matt Henry to finish with another five-wicket haul. Phillips was left stranded at the non-striker's end as New Zealand were bowled out for 138.

Earlier, New Zealand had made the most of favourable bowling conditions in the first innings, dismissing England for 140, with Kyle Jamieson claiming five wickets.

England responded strongly with the ball, bundling New Zealand out for 113 to secure a 27-run first-innings lead. Ollie Robinson, making his return to the side, starred with a five-wicket haul as the visitors struggled against disciplined bowling.

The hosts then strengthened their position by posting 226 in the second innings. Debutant Emilio Gay impressed with a well-made 57, helping England set New Zealand a target of 254.

The victory gives England a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The second Test will be played at The Oval from June 17.

Brief Scores: England 140 & 226 ( Emilio Gay 57, Nathan Smith 6-70) beat New Zealand 113 & 138 ( Glenn Phillips 44, Atkinson 5-30) by 115 runs.

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