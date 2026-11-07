Gurdial Singh Bhangu Dies At 86: Coach Behind India's Historic 2002 Commonwealth Games Women's Hockey Gold

Gurdial Singh Bhangu | X @TheHockeyIndia

New Delhi, Nov 7: Gurdial Singh Bhangu, the coach who masterminded India's historic women's hockey gold medal at the 2002 Commonwealth Games, has died in Surrey, Canada.

He was aged 86.

"Hockey India mourns the sad demise of the Chief Coach of the 2002 Commonwealth Games Gold Medal-winning Indian Women’s Team, Shri Gurdial Singh Bhangu, at the age of 86. His contribution to Indian hockey will always be remembered. Our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones," the federation wrote alongwith a post in 'X'

Bhangu's name will forever be associated with one of the most memorable victories in Indian women's hockey. Under his guidance, India defeated England 3-2 in the final at Manchester, becoming Commonwealth Games champions in a campaign that left a lasting impression on the country's sporting landscape.

The dramatic contest was settled by Mamta Kharab, whose extra-time goal secured India's victory after captain Suraj Lata Devi and her teammates had battled their way through a demanding tournament. The triumph subsequently became part of popular sporting culture, inspiring the storyline of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chak De! India, released in 2007.

While the fictional character Kabir Khan, played by Shah Rukh Khan, was inspired by former India goalkeeper Mir Ranjan Negi, Bhangu was the man who masterminded the team's historic success in Manchester.

His tactical awareness and understanding of the game played a significant role in the dramatic final against England. Knowing that an attacking penalty-corner sequence could continue even after the final hooter, Bhangu had instructed his players to remain alert until the play was completed.

That advice proved decisive in extra time. As the hooter sounded, England's defenders momentarily switched off, but the Indian players continued their attack. Kharab capitalised on a rebound to put the ball into the net and send India on course for a historic victory.

Although the goal was initially ruled out, the decision was subsequently overturned by the officials, confirming India's memorable triumph.

Born in Lyallpur, now Faisalabad in Pakistan, Bhangu grew up in Ambala and played hockey at the university level. He later underwent coaching training at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala, where he had the opportunity to learn from hockey great Dhyan Chand and Olympic gold medallist Balkishan Singh.

Bhangu had considerable international coaching experience before taking charge of the Indian women's team. Between 1972 and 1976, he served as chief coach of the Nigerian women's hockey team, helping the side qualify for its first Women's Hockey World Cup in 1976.

He took over as India's chief coach in 1998, following the team's 12th-place finish at the Women's Hockey World Cup. Under his guidance, India claimed the silver medal at the Bangkok Asian Games later that year, setting the stage for their Commonwealth Games breakthrough four years later.

His contribution to Indian hockey was recognised with the Dronacharya Award in 2000, making him the first hockey coach to receive the prestigious national coaching honour.

Bhangu's legacy will remain closely associated with India's historic 2002 Commonwealth Games triumph, a victory that elevated women's hockey in the country and inspired generations of players.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)