Gulveer Singh Bags Second Medal, Wins Silver In Men's 1500 Meter Race At Asian Games 2026 | X

Indian athlete Gulveer Singh secured the silver medal in the men's 1500m race at the Asian Games 2026, adding another medal to India's athletics campaign on Monday.

Singh put up a strong performance in the closely contested race to finish second and claim a place on the podium.

In the men’s 1500m final, Gulveer clocked 3:36.72 to finish second, behind Japan’s Kazuto Iizawa, who won gold in 3:36.35, a new Asian Games record. Japan's Nagiya Mori took bronze in 3:37.92. Gulveer led for much of the race before Iizawa overtook him in the closing stages.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In the men’s 10,000m final, Gulveer clocked 28:29.38 to finish second behind Bahrain's Birhanu Balew, who won gold in 28:27.51.

Gulveer stayed with the leading group for most of the race before making his move in the closing stages to secure silver.

Read Also Gulveer Singh Clinches Silver In 10,000m At Asian Games 2026

The medal also saw him improve on his bronze from the same event at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, making him the first Indian to win two Asian Games medals in the men's 10,000m.