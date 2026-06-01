 Gujarat Titans Team Bus Catches Fire After IPL 2026 Final, Players & Support Staff Evacuated Safely -VIDEO
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Gujarat Titans Team Bus Catches Fire After IPL 2026 Final, Players & Support Staff Evacuated Safely -VIDEO

Gujarat Titans players and support staff escaped a major scare after their team bus caught fire due to a short circuit while returning from Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium following the IPL 2026 final on Sunday, NDTV reported. All passengers were evacuated safely, with no major injuries reported, before another bus transported the squad to their hotel.

Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, June 01, 2026, 09:12 AM IST
Gujarat Titans Team Bus Catches Fire After IPL 2026 Final, Players & Support Staff Evacuated Safely -VIDEO

Ahmedabad: After their defeat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 finals, the players and support staff of Gujarat Titans escaped a huge security scare after their team bus caught fire.

A short circuit in the bus resulted in the fire. Fortunately, no major injuries were reported as all the players were evacuated successfully, according to NDTV. The short circuit took place when the team bus was returning from the Narendra Modi Stadium to the hotel in Ahmedabad on Sunday night. As a result of the fire, the players were left stranded in the middle of the road forsome time.Soon another bus was arranged to ferry them to the hotel.

A video from the incident shows a huge police presence at the spot as players wait outside the bus. The police can be seen regulating traffic and not allowing any vehicle to stop to ensure traffic movement is not affected and that a crowd does not gather at the spot.

A short circuit reportedly caused the bus to break down on the road while carrying players and support staff. Smoke spread inside the vehicle following the malfunction, prompting an evacuation of all those on board, according to news agency PTI.

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Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru celebrated another historic night as captain Rajat Patidar lifted the IPL 2026 trophy after guiding the franchise to a second consecutive title at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. RCB join giants CSK and MI in successfully defending the title, etching their names in history.

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