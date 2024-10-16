Gujarat Titans Coach Ashish Nehra's Goa Property Inspected After Notice Issued For Illegal Construction

Image:: X

Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra has found himself in major trouble due to his property in Cavelossim, South Goa. According to The Times Of India report, Nehra had been handed a show-cause notice by the local village panchayat regarding alleged illegal construction and deforestation in a No Development Zone (NDZ).

The report further states that, the local panchayat took action following complaints from residents that access to Cavelossim Beach getting blocked by fencing poles and road construction on private property. In the latest department TCP Dept & MLA Venzy Inspect Ex India Cricketer Ashish Nehra's Property At Cavelossim

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Details About illegal construction

Cavelossim sarpanch Dixon Vaz while speaking to the publication said “After a complaint was lodged, a site inspection was conducted by the panchayat. It was observed that some development activities were going on. A stop work order was soon issued by the panchayat, as the work was being done without taking the approval of the panchayat,”

Locals have questioned the silence of the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA) authorities, in the matter. A villager said, “This is a very ecologically-sensitive area, being close to the coastline. However, when no action is forthcoming from GCZMA despite complaints, we have reason to believe that there are attempts to protect the violators,”

Sarpanch Vaz in his stand has made it very clear that no work will be allowed to be done in the village without carrying out the proper paperwork and obtaining the required permissions, regardless of the property being private or otherwise.

The fresh controversy comes as a major distraction for Ashish Nehra ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. While his legal team may be working to address the situation it remains to be seen if it will have any effect on the planning and strategy of the Titans coach.