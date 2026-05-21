Gujarat Titans Captain Shubman Gill Smashes His Fastest Half-Century Of IPL 2026 Off Just 23 Balls Against CSK | X

Ahmedabad, May 21: Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill has smashed his fastest half-century of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season against Chennai Super Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Shubman Gill scored 50 off just 23 balls at a strike rate of 217.39 with 5 fours and 3 sixes.

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Gujarat Titans got off to a flying start and are now moving ahead towards a competitive target while batting first against CSK in front of their home crowd. GT have managed to get to 81/0 in 8 overs. Shubman Gill is shining in this IPL 2026 season with his impressive performance.

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He has managed to score 6 50-plus scores in the season so far and is also a contender for the Orange Cap as he has managed to score over 600 runs in the season so far.

Gill's run of consistency this season includes impressive knocks against Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals.

His 56-run innings against Lucknow earlier this season also saw him become the youngest batter in IPL history to cross the 4,000-run mark, surpassing Virat Kohli's previous record.

With playoff spots on the line and Gujarat looking to finish the league stage strongly, Gill once again led from the front with an aggressive captain's knock at the top of the order.