 Gujarat Panthers Register First Win; Yash Mumbai Eagles Gain Momentum On Day 3 Of TPL7
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsGujarat Panthers Register First Win; Yash Mumbai Eagles Gain Momentum On Day 3 Of TPL7

Gujarat Panthers Register First Win; Yash Mumbai Eagles Gain Momentum On Day 3 Of TPL7

Yash Mumbai Eagles and Hyderabad Strikers got the proceedings underway on day three. Carole Monnet got the Strikers off to an ideal start with a 16-9 win against Riya Bhatia in the Women’s Singles match. However, Riya Bhatia and Niki Poonacha fought back with a 15-10 win against Carole Monnet and Vishnu Vardhan in the Mixed Doubles.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 10:16 PM IST
article-image

Ahmedabad, December 11, 2025: Yash Mumbai Eagles and Gujarat Panthers registered wins on day three of the Tennis Premier League (TPL) Season 7, powered by Clear Premium Water. The first half of the day witnessed incredible action at the Gujarat University Tennis Stadium on Thursday.  

Yash Mumbai Eagles and Hyderabad Strikers got the proceedings underway on day three. Carole Monnet got the Strikers off to an ideal start with a 16-9 win against Riya Bhatia in the Women’s Singles match. However, Riya Bhatia and Niki Poonacha fought back with a 15-10 win against Carole Monnet and Vishnu Vardhan in the Mixed Doubles.

In the Men’s Singles category, Damir Dzumhur registered his first win of the tournament, overpowering Pedro Martinez 16-9. The duo of Vishnu Vardhan and Pedro Martinez did clinch a 13-12 against Damir Dzumhur and Niki Poonacha, but it wasn’t enough as Yash Mumbai Eagles prevailed 52-48.

In the second match of the day, Gujarat Panthers battled it out against Rajasthan Rangers. In the Women’s Singles, Ekaterina Kazionova registered a commanding 16-9 win against Nuria Brancaccio. Ekaterina Kazionova then teamed up with Dhakshineswar Suresh in the Mixed Doubles, clinching a 13-12 win against the pair of Nuria Brancaccio and Anirudh Chandrasekar, putting Rajasthan Rangers in the driver’s seat.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: PM Modi Hosts Dinner For NDA MPs, Vows To Work Together To Strengthen India's Development Journey
VIDEO: PM Modi Hosts Dinner For NDA MPs, Vows To Work Together To Strengthen India's Development Journey
PM Modi To Visit Jordan, Ethiopia & Oman Next Week To Boost Bilateral Ties
PM Modi To Visit Jordan, Ethiopia & Oman Next Week To Boost Bilateral Ties
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 11: Tulsi Overhears Noina Confess 'I Love You' To Mihir
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 11: Tulsi Overhears Noina Confess 'I Love You' To Mihir
'Abhishek Can't Always Do It': Suryakumar Yadav Takes Blame On Himself, Shubman Gill After IND Vs SA 2nd T20I Loss
'Abhishek Can't Always Do It': Suryakumar Yadav Takes Blame On Himself, Shubman Gill After IND Vs SA 2nd T20I Loss

In the Men’s Singles encounter, two top 50 players went head-to-head. Alexandre Müller, ranked 46 in the world, delivered a clinic to win 17-8 against world no. 26 Luciano Darderi. Alexandre Müller and Anirudh Chandrasekar won 14-11 against Dhakshineswar Suresh and Luciano Darderi in the Men’s Doubles, completing a 52-48 comeback win for Gujarat Panthers, giving them their first win this season.

The second half of the day witnessed Rohan Bopanna’s SG Pipers take on the Chennai Smashers. Gurgaon Grand Slammers and GS Delhi Aces rounded up the day’s action in Ahmedabad.

Read Also
IND Vs SA 2nd T20I Toss Update: Suryakumar Yadav Wins Toss, India To Bowl First In Mullanpur
article-image

About Tennis Premier League  

Tennis Premier League is Asia's biggest tennis league, showcasing India’s top talent alongside international tennis stars. Supported by tennis legends like Leander Paes, Sania Mirza, and Mahesh Bhupathi (CEO of SG Pipers), along with Bollywood icons such as Rakul Preet Singh and Sonali Bendre Behl, TPL brings together sports, entertainment, and business leaders in a unique blend of competition and engagement.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Abhishek Can't Always Do It': Suryakumar Yadav Takes Blame On Himself, Shubman Gill After IND Vs SA...

'Abhishek Can't Always Do It': Suryakumar Yadav Takes Blame On Himself, Shubman Gill After IND Vs SA...

IND Vs SA 2nd T20I: India Crumble In Mullanpur After De Kock Show, Proteas Level Series 1-1 With...

IND Vs SA 2nd T20I: India Crumble In Mullanpur After De Kock Show, Proteas Level Series 1-1 With...

VIDEO: Luck Bails Out Jitesh Sharma In IND Vs SA 2nd T20I, India Star Survives Despite Being Bowled

VIDEO: Luck Bails Out Jitesh Sharma In IND Vs SA 2nd T20I, India Star Survives Despite Being Bowled

St Lawrence Clinch Girls U-16 MSSA Volleyball Title In Dominant Fashion

St Lawrence Clinch Girls U-16 MSSA Volleyball Title In Dominant Fashion

Samarth Pise Shines As Spiders CA Clinch Thrilling One-Run Win In U-14 MCC Final

Samarth Pise Shines As Spiders CA Clinch Thrilling One-Run Win In U-14 MCC Final