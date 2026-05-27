GT's Worst Powerplay Collapse In IPL History: Lost 5 Wickets In First 6 Overs During IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 Against RCB | X

Dharamshala, May 26: Gujarat Titans registered their worst-ever Powerplay collapse in Indian Premier League (IPL) history during the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Dharamshala on Tuesday. Their worst performance came during a very important game as winning the match would have got them a place in the IPL 2026 Finals.

Chasing a massive target of 255 runs against RCB, GT lost five wickets in the first six overs of the game. Such a huge collapse of the GT batting line-up has occurred for the first time ever in the tournament history as RCB bowlers took the control and completely dominated the early stages of the match.

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The Gujarat Titans' top order never recovered after a poor start. Their in-form batter Sai Sudharsan was dismissed for 14 runs off 9 balls in an unfortunate hit-wicket dismissal. Captain Shubman Gill managed to score only 2 runs off 7 balls before falling to Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

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Jos Butler tried to counter-attack with 29 off just 11 deliveries with 4 fours and 2 sixes, but his innings was cut short by Josh Hazlewood. Nishant Sindhu also failed to make an impact as he scored only 5 runs off 3 balls and Jason Holder departed for a duck after facing 3 deliveries.

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At the end of the Powerplay, GT were already under immense pressure as they were reeling on only 51/5 in 6 overs. GT batters were struggling against a disciplined RCB bowling attack.

Before this match, Gujarat Titans' previous worst Powerplay performance was registered in IPL 2024 season in the match against Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad where they lost four wickets for only 30 runs in their first six overs. However, their performance today has become their worst-ever performance in the Powerplay ever.

Gujarat Titans have another chance to get a spot in the IPL 2026 Finals and they will have to comeback stronger and put this game behind when they face the winner of Eliminator on Friday (May 29).