GTA 6 Officially Arrives In India: Check Price, Download Steps And Platforms To Play |

The wait is finally over for gaming fans as Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) has officially launched in India on Thursday, November 19. Developed by Rockstar Games, the much-awaited game is now available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The game became available to Indian players at 12 AM IST on Thursday. Its launch comes 13 years after Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5), which was released in 2013 and went on to become one of the most successful video games in history.

GTA 6 takes players to Vice City and the fictional state of Leonida. The story follows two main characters, Jason and Lucia, who get caught up in the criminal world. Players can explore the open world and experience the story through the two protagonists.

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GTA 6 Price In India

Indian gamers can purchase the game in Standard and Ultimate editions. The Standard Edition is priced at ₹5,999, while the Ultimate Edition costs ₹7,499 on the PlayStation Store.

The Xbox Store also lists the Standard Edition at ₹5,999 and the Ultimate Edition at ₹7,499.

The Standard Edition includes the main game, while the Ultimate Edition comes with additional digital content, including the Ultimate Edition upgrade and the Vintage Vice City Pack.

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Players purchasing the digital editions before November 20, 2026, can also claim the promotional Vintage Vice City Pack and one month of GTA+ membership, subject to the platform's offer conditions.

How Can Indians Download GTA 6?

Indian players can purchase GTA 6 directly through the PlayStation Store or Xbox Store. They need a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S console, an account on the respective platform and an internet connection.

Here is how to get the game:

For PlayStation 5 users:

Switch on the PS5 and connect it to the internet.

Open the PlayStation Store.

Search for Grand Theft Auto VI.

Select the Standard or Ultimate Edition.

Complete the payment.

Download the game from the console's game library.

For Xbox Series X|S users:

Switch on the Xbox console.

Open the Microsoft Xbox Store.

Search for Grand Theft Auto VI.

Select the edition you want to purchase.

Complete the payment.

Download and install the game through the console's library.

Players who have already pre-ordered the digital version can access the game through their library. Those who pre-loaded it before launch can start playing after the official unlock time.

Can Indians Buy A Physical Copy Of GTA 6?

Players looking for a physical purchase option should know that the listed physical version is a code-in-box package rather than a traditional game disc. Buyers receive a download code that can be redeemed on their supported console to install the game.

Before purchasing, players should check that the code is compatible with their console account's region.

Is GTA 6 Available On PC?

No. GTA 6 has launched on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Rockstar Games has not announced an official PC release date.

This means players using Windows PCs, PlayStation 4, Xbox One or mobile phones cannot play the game natively at launch. Gamers who want to experience GTA 6 immediately will need one of the supported consoles.

How Much Storage Space Does GTA 6 Require?

Players should keep up to 212 GB of free storage space on their consoles for the game download. The actual requirement may vary depending on the platform.

With its launch, GTA 6 is expected to attract a huge number of players worldwide. The game is also likely to create fresh opportunities for gaming creators and livestreamers, who can build content around its open-world experience, characters and missions.