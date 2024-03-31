GT vs SRH, IPL 2024 Match 12: Sunrisers Hyderabad Opt To Bat But Lose Wanindu Hasaranga To Heel Injury

Toss Update:

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins won the toss and had no hesitation in electing to bat first against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

News just coming in from the SRH camp is that all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out of the entire season due to a heel injury.

Team Changes:

GT - Noor Ahmad comes in for Spencer Johnson and Darshan Naklande comes in for Sai Kishore.

SRH - Same Team

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Darshan Nalkande

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

GT vs SRH Preview:

A depleted Gujarat Titans bowling lineup must significantly elevate their performance if they hope to thwart a rampaging Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are buoyed by their recent record-breaking total against Mumbai Indians, in the upcoming afternoon clash, Match 12 of IPL 2024, scheduled in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The Sunrisers arrive with momentum, having shattered the IPL's all-time total record by amassing 277 runs against Mumbai Indians in their previous encounter, securing their first victory of the season.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pitch Report:

The pitch appears to be a paradise for batsmen, resembling an absolute belter. It presents as a pristine wicket, offering exceptional conditions for batting. Additionally, there's a pleasant breeze sweeping across the ground, potentially aiding the players significantly.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson, Sai Sudharsan, Sharath BR, Abhinav Manohar, Noor Ahmad, Manav Suthar, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra, Matthew Wade