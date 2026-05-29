GT Vs RR Qualifier 2: Suryavanshi 96 In Vain As Shubman Gill Ton Powers Gujarat To IPL 2026 Final

GT Crush RR By 77 Runs To Climb To 2nd Spot In IPL 2026 Points Table; Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan Shine | X

Gujarat Titans stormed into the IPL 2026 final after defeating Rajasthan Royals in a high-scoring Qualifier 2 clash in Mullanpur. Despite a sensational 96 from teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Rajasthan Royals fell short as Gujarat captain Shubman Gill produced a captain’s knock with a stunning century to guide his side into the summit clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The IPL 2026 Final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 31.

Gill-Sudharsan hammer Royals

Chasing a daunting target, Gill played one of the finest innings of the season under pressure. The Gujarat skipper mixed elegance with aggression as he dominated the Royals bowling attack from the start.

Gill brought up his century in style and remained the backbone of GT’s chase. His innings was filled with crisp drives, clean lofted shots and calculated risks as he ensured Gujarat stayed ahead of the required rate throughout the innings.

The century was Gill’s fifth IPL hundred and also took him beyond the 700-run mark this season, underlining his consistency in IPL 2026.

Sai Sudharsan also played a crucial supporting role at the top, continuing the pair’s remarkable partnership record in T20 cricket.

Suryavanshi heroics in vain

Earlier in the evening, Rajasthan Royals posted a massive total thanks largely to Suryavanshi’s breathtaking innings. The young batter looked set for another century before falling agonisingly short on 96. Suryavanshi attacked Gujarat’s bowlers fearlessly and entertained the crowd with a series of boundaries and towering sixes.

His innings once again highlighted why he has emerged as one of the breakout stars of IPL 2026. However, Rajasthan failed to capitalise fully despite his brilliance, with Gujarat managing crucial breakthroughs in the middle and death overs.

The Titans will now face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 31. RCB are defending champions, while Gujarat will look to add another trophy to their growing legacy.

The final now promises a blockbuster battle between two in-form sides led by two of India’s biggest batting stars — Gill and Virat Kohli.