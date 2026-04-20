GT Vs MI: Gujarat Titans Captain Shubman Gill Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl First At Narendra Modi Stadium | X

Ahmedabad, April 20: Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl first in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. Mumbai Indians is running through a rough patch in the tournament so far and is eager to get their second win after four consecutive losses.

Mumbai Indians is currently positioned in the tenth position in the points table so far. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans is positioned in the sixth position of the points table after 3 wins and 2 losses out of the their five games so far.

Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ashok Sharma

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Krish Bhagat, Danish Malewar

Gujarat Titans have entered the game with the same playing eleven, however, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya announced several changes in the playing eleven as they are desperate to find their winning combination amid injury scare. Krish Bhagat and Danish Malewar will be debuting for Mumbai Indians against Gujarat Titans.

Rohit Sharma is currently not playing after suffering injury to his hamstring and there is still no clarity on his comeback to the squad.

Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Jason Holder, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kulwant Khejroliya, Ashok Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Luke Wood, Connor Esterhuizen

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Mayank Markande, Ashwani Kumar, Raghu Sharma, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, AM Ghazanfar, Danish Malewar, Krish Bhagat, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar, Mayank Rawat