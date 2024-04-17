GT vs DC, IPL 2024 Match 32: Pitch Report, Toss Update, Mid-Innings Score & Final Result

GT vs DC Preview:

Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals will both look to keep their winning momentum going when they meet in Match 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday night.

GT and DC won their last games but their campaigns have been contrasting so far this season. Shubman Gill's GT has managed 3 wins from 6 games while Rishabh Pant's DC has struggled with just 2 victories so far.

A big win for the visitors might even give them the chance to take GT's sixth place on the points table.

Head to head: GT 2 - DC 1.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Abishek Porel, Jhye Richardson, Kumar Kushagra, Sumit Kumar, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lizaad Williams, Ricky Bhui, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Matthew Wade(w), Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma, Sharath BR, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Manav Suthar, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, David Miller, Sandeep Warrier, Joshua Little, Kartik Tyagi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sushant Mishra