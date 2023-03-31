GT vs CSK, IPL 2023: When and where to watch on TV, Live Streaming and Predicted XI of league opener

MS Dhoni's CSK will take on Hardik Pandya's GT in Match 1 | BCCI

The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will kickstart from Friday with a blockbuster clash of star-studded defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) and four-time champions Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The match will be a battle between two generations of Indian cricket.

At one side will be CSK skipper MS Dhoni, who took Indian cricket to new heights of success in the late 2000s to early 2010s by clinching the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup (2007), ICC Cricket World Cup (2011) and ICC Champions Trophy (2013) and became the only skipper to win these three major titles.

Dhoni replicated this success in IPL, leading the team to the title on four occasions. On the other side is GT skipper Hardik Pandya, who was pushed into superstardom after leading GT to the title in their debut season. Pandya has also led India to some wins at the international level in the shorter format and is making a case for himself as a future white-ball skipper.

When and where is the GT vs CSK opener going to be played?

The first match of IPL 2023 between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings will be played on March 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the GT vs CSK match start?

The opening match will start at 7.30 pm. Toss will take place at 7 pm.

Where can fans watch the GT vs CSK match on TV?

The Star Sports Network will broadcast all the matches of IPL 2023. Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 2 will air the matches on the HD channels as well.

Where can fans watch the GT vs CSK match online?

Fans can live stream the matches on the Jio Cinema App or website.

What will be the playing XI of both teams?

Gujarat Titans Predicted XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, R Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Shivam Mavi, Mohammed Shami

Chennai Super Kings Predicted XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Sisanda Magala, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana