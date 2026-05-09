GT Crush RR By 77 Runs To Climb To 2nd Spot In IPL 2026 Points Table; Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan Shine | X

Jaipur, May 9: Gujarat Titans produced a dominant all-round performance to thrash Rajasthan Royals by 77 runs in their IPL 2026 clash in Jaipur on Saturday. With the big victory, Gujarat Titans climbed to the second spot in the points table with 14 points just below Sunrisers Hyderabad with a slight difference in their Net Run Rates (NRR).

After being asked to bat first, Gujarat Titans got off to a flying start through openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan. The duo completely dominated the RR bowlers and helped GT register their highest powerplay score of IPL 2026.

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Sai Sudharsan scored 55 runs off 36 balls with six fours and two sixes, while captain Gill played a brilliant knock of 84 from just 44 deliveries, smashing nine fours and three sixes. Later, useful cameos from Washington Sundar and Rahul Tewatia pushed Gujarat Titans to a massive total of 229/4 in 20 overs.

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Chasing 230, Rajasthan Royals started aggressively despite losing an early wicket. Young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi entertained the crowd with a quick 36 off 16 balls, while Ravindra Jadeja scored 38 runs.

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However, RR kept losing wickets regularly and failed to build any big partnerships during the chase. Rashid Khan starred with the ball for Gujarat Titans and picked up four wickets.

Jason Holder also impressed with three wickets, while Kagiso Rabada took two scalps. Rajasthan Royals were eventually bowled out for 152 in 16.3 overs as Gujarat Titans completed a comfortable 77-run victory.