GT Beat RCB By 4 Wickets; RCB Miss Chance To Go Top Of Points Table After Another Defeat In IPL 2026

GT Beat RCB By 4 Wickets | X

Ahmedabad, April 30: Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 4 wickets in their IPL 2026 match. GT chased down the target with 25 balls remaining.

RCB batted first and scored 155 in 19.2 overs. The team started well but kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Devdutt Padikkal was the top scorer with 40 runs. Virat Kohli made 28, while Rajat Patidar added 19. RCB could not build big partnerships and were all out before completing 20 overs.

GT bowlers did a good job. Arshad Khan was the best bowler with 3 wickets for 22 runs. Rashid Khan also impressed with 2 wickets and gave away only 19 runs. Jason Holder took 2 wickets, while Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada picked one wicket each.

In reply, GT chased the target comfortably. Shubman Gill led from the front with 43 runs off just 18 balls. Jos Buttler scored 39, and Rahul Tewatia remained not out on 27 to finish the game. GT reached 158/6 in 15.5 overs.

For RCB, Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled well and took 3 wickets. Romario Shepherd picked 2 wickets, while Suyash Sharma got one. However, the bowlers could not stop GT from chasing the target. With this win, GT secured two important points, while RCB suffered another defeat.