Grover Zampa Vineyards Golf tournament to begin on Feb 15

The 24th Grover Vineyards Inter-Club Golf Championship will tee off at Mumbai's premier golf course, The Bombay Presidency Golf Club on February 15 and 16. This competition will bring together players from the four leading golf clubs in Western India: United Services Club (USC), Bombay Presidency Golf Club (BPGC), Willingdon Sports Club (WSC) and Poona Club Golf, making it the biggest amateur golf tournament in Maharashtra.
The two-day event is the only one of its kind in the country and Grover Zampa Vineyards has been associated with this Championship since the last 24 years. Ameya Logistics is on board as the co-sponsor for the event with Ador as the associate sponsor. The golf balls for the teams have been given by Titleist, the event is promoted by Evolution Sport and the online scoring platform by Golf EZ.
Defending champions USC are the only team to have won on BPGC club soil in the past and have been preparing hard to retain the title. WSC will also be looking to reassert their supremacy after a narrow defeat in a playoff last year. However, with the lowest handicap average among all teams BPGC the home club are the favourites this year.
Speaking at the occasion Mr. Kapil Grover, Mentor, Grover Zampa Vineyards said, “We are pleased to present yet another season of the Inter-Club Golf Championship. The event has grown in stature year on year and we are committed to taking it to new heights moving forward.
