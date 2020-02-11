Grover Zampa Vineyards Golf tournament to begin on Feb 15

The 24th Grover Vineyards Inter-Club Golf Championship will tee off at Mumbai's premier golf course, The Bombay Presidency Golf Club on February 15 and 16. This competition will bring together players from the four leading golf clubs in Western India: United Services Club (USC), Bombay Presidency Golf Club (BPGC), Willingdon Sports Club (WSC) and Poona Club Golf, making it the biggest amateur golf tournament in Maharashtra.

The two-day event is the only one of its kind in the country and Grover Zampa Vineyards has been associated with this Championship since the last 24 years. Ameya Logistics is on board as the co-sponsor for the event with Ador as the associate sponsor. The golf balls for the teams have been given by Titleist, the event is promoted by Evolution Sport and the online scoring platform by Golf EZ.