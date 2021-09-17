23rd Grover Zampa Vineyard Inter-Club Golf Championship: Willingdon Sports Club rule day-one

Mumbai: Four-time champions Willingdon Sports Club Saturday came up with a strong performance, scoring 17.5 points to open a six points lead over Poona Golf Club, US Club and BPGC, who are all tied at 11. 5 each at the end of the first day of the 23rd Grover Zampa Vineyard Inter-Club Golf Championship here, on Saturday. The two-day tournament is being played at United Services Golf Course in south Mumbai.

Willingdon players looked formidable right from the start as the pair of Akshay Kilachand and Ashish Goel defeated Rajiv Kusalkar and Amitabh Mujumdar of US Club for 2 points in the Foursome. In another match, the pairs of Rahul Sood/ Rahul Devan and Anand Zaveri/Jay Seth beat BPGC and PGC respectively to add 4 more points scoring a total of 8 points in the foursome.

Willingdon dominated the Fourball as Pradeep Shah / Sharik Kajiji and Shiddharth Takkar/Chirag Doshi scored a clear victory over their opponents Poona Golf Club scoring five points between them. Willingdon lost only 2 matches in the Fourballs leading table with 17.5 points at the end of the day 1.

Willingdon Sports Club: 17.5 ( Foursomes: 8, Fourballs: 9.5) United Services Club: 11.5 ( Foursomes:4.5, Fourballs: 7) Bombay Presidency Golf Club: 11.5 (Foursomes: 6. Fourballs: 5.5 Poona Golf Club: 11.5 (Foursomes: 6.5, Fourballs: 5 ).

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 06:15 PM IST