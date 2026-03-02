'Great Reply': Netizens Troll Suryakumar Yadav For Laughing At Sanju Samson Comeback Question; Share Old VIDEO

Netizens Troll Suryakumar Yadav For Laughing At Sanju Samson Comeback Question | X

Kolkata, March 1: Social media abuzz with the old video of Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav when he laughed off a question from a journalist for including Sanju Samson in the playing eleven during the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Suryakumar yadav did not take the suggestion seriously during the press conference, however, after India's humiliating defeat against South Africa, the team management brought back Sanju Samson in the playing eleven for the match against Zimbabwe.

The video is being widely shared on social media and Suryakumar Yadav is being trolled for his behaviour during the press conference after Sanju Samson's strong performance in the chase against West Indies in the crucial match. Riding on his knock of 97 runs, Team India progressed to the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

During the press conference, a journalist asked Suryakumar Yadav that Sanju Samson should be considered in the playing eleven, to which he replied, "Matlab Abhishek ki jagah khilau? (Should I play him instead of Abhishek?)", "matlab Tilak ki jagah khilau? (You mean in place of Tilak?)."

Suryakumar Yadav was seen smiling sarcastically while replying to the journalist as if the suggestion was out of the context.

A user shared the video on social media and said, "That’s a great reply by Sanju Samson to Surya." Another user said with an angry emoji, "Throwback When Suryakumar Yadav mocking reporter when he asked question about including Sanju Samson in playing in place of Abhishek Sharma."

Suryakumar Yadav also said in the press conference while replying to the question from the journalist, "It's going well in power play. We're making 50-40 runs. That's normal cricket. Now we've played so well in bilateral. It happens – we have expectations, we also have expectations from ourselves. Expectation to make 220, 240, 250. But wickets are a little different here."