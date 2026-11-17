Great Escape! Young Fan Invades Pitch For Selfie With Endrick, Gives Security Guards A Run For Their Money During Brazil's 7-0 Win; VIDEO | X

In a shocking incident, a teenage fan created a little drama during Brazil vs Singapore football match. The young fan ran onto the field during the match only to take a selfie with Brazilian football star Endrick. The incident occurred during the closing minutes of the international friendly which took place at the National Stadium in Singapore on Tuesday.

The young fan was wearing a yellow jersey due to which the security guards could have possibly got confused and thought that the youngster was a Brazilian footballer. The guards were late to react due to which he ran and reached right in the middle of the ground with his mobile phone.

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Selfie With Endrick

The pitch invader stopped right next to Endrick and took a selfie before the security guards jumped into action. However, what happened next was the highlight of the incident. After taking the selfie, he noticed one of the security guards reached him and was trying to catch him.

However, the youngster dodged him and started running back to the stands. Another security guard tried to block his way, however, he dodged the other security guard as well. The guard also fell to the ground during the process.

Great Escape!

The youngster continued to run towards the stands and dodged a few more security guards in the process and they literally fell to the ground, but could not manage to catch the young boy.

The young boy reached the stands and was then caught by a security staff who was standing nearby. The video of the long chase is doing rounds on social media and the youngster is being widely praised for his skills.

The internet users are claiming that the youngster had some serious talent in him. A user said, "That's more successful dribbles than some players manage in 90 minutes."

Fans Praise The Youngster

Another user said, "This kid is talented, look how he was challenging those guards." A user also said, "If the police man was a goalkeeper" while raising questions over the ability of the security guards to perform their duties properly.

Brazil had a dominant outing against Singapore as Vinicius Junior scored a hattrick. Endrick, Estevao Willian and Rayan also found the net, while Singapore's Raoul Suhaimi scored an own goal.