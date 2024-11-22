'Great Bowler, Even Greater B***y': Jasprit Bumrah's Wife Sanjana Ganesan's Instagram Story Goes Viral After Pacer's Heroics On Day 1 In Perth

Jasprit Bumrah. | (Image Credits: BCCI Twitter)

Team India's pace spearhead and stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan's Instagram story for her husband went viral after the 30-year-old's heroics on day one of the opening Test against Australia in Perth. Uploading a picture of Bumrah on Instagram, Ganesan had wrote, "Great bowler, even greater booty'.

With only 150 runs on the board, Bumrah turned on the heat as the stand-in captain walked the talk to turn the tables on the Australians. He started by removing the debutant Nathan McSweeney, followed by Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith in consecutive deliveries. Before the close of play, the Ahmedabad-born speedster also claimed the wicket of Pat Cummins to leave the hosts reeling at 67-7, still trailing by 83 runs.

"I had a chat with Gautam Sir" - Nitish Kumar Reddy

Meanwhile, debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy, who top-scored with 41, remembered head coach Gautam Gambhir's advice, elaborating, as quoted by cricket.com.au:

"Even I heard a lot about Perth and I still remember the last practice we were having and after the practice, I had a chat with Gautam Sir and he was mentioning (that) when you get any bouncers, or something like that, sharp spells, you just take it on your shoulders. (He said) ‘Just feel like you are taking a bullet for your country’. That really helped me a lot. Like that just boosted me up."

With only four Aussie wickets left, India would want to wrap up the tail quickly and get a sizeable lead.