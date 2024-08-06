‘Govt Has Done Its Bit, Players Need to Take Responsibility’: Badminton Coach Prakash Padukone Slams India’s Medal-less Athletes In Honest Analysis; WATCH

Indian badminton coach Prakash Padukone shared his honest opinion on India's lacklustre campaign despite having high expectations at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.

India managed to win only three medals thus far, all of them came in shooting. Manu Bhaker won two bronze medals in the women's 10m air pistol and the mixed team event, the latter alongside Sarabjot Singh. Swapnil Kusale clinched a historic bronze in the men's 50m air rifle 3 positions.

On Monday, Lakshya Sen had another chance of winning his maiden Olympic medal after losing to eventual champion Viktor Axelsen in the semifinal, but he missed it as he lost the bronze medal match against Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia, settling for fourth place finish.

Prakash Padukone slams Indian athletes

Speaking to the reporters after Lakshya Sen's defeat in the Bronze medal match, Prakash Padukone will have to take responsibility for their own performances rather than holding federations and government accountable.

"After Milkha Singh in 64′ and PT Usha in the 80s, we have so many fourth-place finishes. It's work in progress but not at the pace which is required, but I think that it’s high time that the players also take responsibility." former All England champion said.

"Atleast for the results in this Olympics and the previous one, you cannot hold the federations and government responsible for the results. They have all done whatever they can. Ultimately the responsibility is on the players to go an deliver when it matters the most."

Prakash Padukone earned my respect 🙏 pic.twitter.com/6xraqOlGNn — Zaffar 🇮🇳 (@Zaffar_Nama) August 5, 2024

India have 117-member contingent for the Paris Olympics but many of the medal hopefuls, including the likes of PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, Lovlina Borgohain, Nikhat Zareen, Amit Pangal, Deepika Kumari and others failed to win an Olympic medal.

'Players need to introspect': Prakash Padukone

Prakash Padukone is one of the opinion that government and sports federation have done enough to provide for the resources for the athletes. He added that the athletes should start introspecting their strengths and weakness and work harder on them rather than asking more from the federations.

"Ultimately, you know, everybody, even the federation, the foundation, the academies, government have done its bit. We can provide everything we can. Ultimately, they also have to take responsibility and deliver when it matters the most. Because it's not that, you know, we are expecting they've beaten the same players in some other tournaments." Padukone said.

"Players also need to introspect and cannot just keep asking for more and more and more from the federations. Maybe, you know, the players are not working hard enough. You know, maybe it is not enough to get a medal at the Olympics." he added.

With Lakshya Sen missing out on winning bronze medal, India's badminton contingent will return home with empty-handed.