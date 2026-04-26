'Good With His Tongue...': Babar Azam Heavily Trolled After Viral Video Shows Pakistan Star Weirdly Licking A Bottle

Pakistan star Babar Azam was incessantly trolled for 'licking' a bottle during drinks break. | Instagram

Pakistan star Babar Azam is once again facing intense trolling on social media. Playing in the PSL, a video of the Peshawar Zalmi captain has gone viral, sparking a meme fest online. In the clip, Babar can be seen drinking some electrolytes, but his weird tongue gesture with the bottle rim has caught the attention of the fans.

Babar trolled on social media for weird tongue gesture

In the now-circulating video, Babar can be seen drinking electrolytes during a break in play. However, it was his unusual tongue gesture while taking a sip from the bottle that grabbed the internet’s attention. Fans quickly clipped the moment, and within hours, social media platforms were flooded with reactions, jokes, and memes.

Many users compared the moment to a famous scene from the popular series The Boys, where Homelander, played by actor Anthony Starr, is seen licking a milk bottle in his signature unsettling style. The resemblance, according to fans online, made the clip even more meme-worthy, with several users sharing side-by-side edits of Babar and the fictional superhero.

While some fans found the comparison hilarious, others felt the trolling was unnecessary and urged people not to overanalyze a harmless moment. Babar, who is no stranger to online scrutiny, has often been a target of memes regardless of whether it is for his batting performances or off-field gestures.

Despite the online noise, the former Pakistan captain remains focused on leading Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL. Known for his calm demeanor and consistency, Babar continues to be one of the biggest names in Pakistan cricket, even as every small moment involving him quickly turns into viral content.

In fact, his Zalmi side are at the top of the PSL 2026 table, winning 8 of their 10 league stage games. Babar himself has been in good touch, being second on the list of leading run getters, with 485 runs in 9 innings.