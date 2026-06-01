Good News For Football Fans! Zee Finally Secures FIFA World Cup 2026 Rights In India

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be streamed and telecasted in India after Zee sealed a multi-year agreement with the world body. After long negotiations, Zee will now telecast FIFA tournaments until 2034. The broadcaster had recently launched 7 Sports channels and the announcement comes as a massive respite to Indian football fans.

Zee has emerged a potential late entrant in the bid for FIFA World Cup 2026 rights. Zee were the sole negotiator after JioHotstar held onto its valuation of $20 million. As per Reuters, the deal has been signed until 2034, allowing Zee to broadcast 39 FIFA events and the World Cup 2026.

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The broadcast deal comes just 10 days ‌before ⁠the tournament kicks off on June 11 across the United States, Canada and Mexico. India were the last major market to secure a broadcast deal. More than 90% games will be played between 12:00 AM to 6:00 AM. The previous World Cup rights were bought for $60 million, with JioHotstar failing to recover even half of the amount.

The financial details of FIFA's agreement with Zee are yet to be disclosed. Initially, FIFA were seeking $100 million for the combined rights of the 2026 and 2030 World Cup before reducing it to $60 million. Zee were reportedly offering in the $35 million range. The agreement also includes events for four more years, meaning the figures are likely to vary.

Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Zee will telecast all matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India across their sports offering. The live streaming of the games will be available on Zee5, the brand's OTT platform.