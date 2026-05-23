FIFA World Cup 2026: Zee Enters Fray With Launch Of 7 Sports Channels, Eye Deal At Cut Price $35 Million: Report

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Zee could come to Indian football fans' rescue with the broadcaster negotiating for the FIFA World Cup 2026 rights. India is the last major international market yet to find a broadcaster, with less than three weeks for the tournament to begin. FIFA had earlier demanded $100m for 2026 and 2030 tournaments, but Zee are eyeing $35 million agreement.

As per Indian Express, Zee has emerged a potential late entrant in the bid for FIFA World Cup 2026 rights. Zee and JioHotstar are still in talks, while Sony and FanCode chose not to enter the fray. JioHotstar, which broadcasted the previous World Cup in India, are holding onto its valuation of $20 million. FIFA are aiming to get atleast $35 million, having reduced their price from a initial $100 million.

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Zee launches 7 new sports channels

Zee meanwhile are launching their own sports offering. Reports suggest that Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) filed trademark request for Unite8 Sports - its own sports offering. The broadcaster bouquet includes Unite8 Sports, Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 2, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 1 HD Hindi, Unite8 Sports 2 HD and, Unite8 Sports 2 HD Hindi. It has only furthered speculation of Zee swooping in for the FIFA World Cup 2026 rights.

Read Also Delhi High Court Issues Notice On Plea Seeking Free Broadcast Of FIFA World Cup 2026 In India

Why Has There Been Limited Interest In India?

The biggest hurdle appears to the lack of incentive for broadcasters. The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be played in the USA, Mexico and Canada - meaning more than 90% games will be played between 12:00 AM to 6:00 AM. The previous World Cup rights were bought for $60 million, with JioHotstar failing to recover even half of the amount.