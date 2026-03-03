'Goli Toh Chalegi': Indian Ex-Umpire Anil Chaudhary Stars In Haryanvi Music Video In A 'Badass' Look

Indian Ex-Umpire Anil Chaudhary Stars In Haryanvi Music Video In A 'Badass' Look | YouTube

Mumbai, March 3: Cricket fans have seen him raise the finger, signal a boundary and control tense moments on the field for years. But now, former Indian umpire Anil Chaudhary has stunned the fans with a completely different look for a Haryanvi music video. His "badass" appearance in the music video is going viral on social media.

After retiring from international cricket and Indian Premier League (IPL) umpiring in March 2025 after turning 60, Chaudhary has stepped into the world of entertainment. His latest move? An on-screen debut in the Haryanvi music video "Gloli Toh Chalegi" where he appears in a bold and intense avatar.

From White Coat to Fierce Screen Presence

For over a decade, Chaudhary served in the ICC International panel of Umpires and officiated in some of the biggest matches in world cricket. His final domestic assignment was the Ranji Trophy final in 2025 after which his umpiring journey came to an end.

In "Goli Toh Chalegi", directed by Suman Guha and produced by Naresh Jha under Epic Films, Chaudhary appears in a strong and commanding role which caught the fans by surprise. The track has been sung by Diamond perfectly matches Chaudhary's rugged screen presence. He is seen in the video flaunting a gun and smoking a cigar in a black leather jacket like a 80s Bollywood villain.

The internet users called his transformation "unexpected", "stylish" and "full of swag."

'I Was Never Camera-Shy'

Speaking at the launch event, Chaudhary said that facing camera was not intimidating for him. He also said that he has done commentary in Haryanvi for years and feels comfortable speaking the language in front of the audiences.