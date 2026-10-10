Golden Dancer Wins Suresh Mahindra Trophy At Pune Race Course; Tote Favourite Endurance Finishes Second | Photo Credits: Anand Chaini

Pune: Golden Dancer emerged victorious in the Suresh Mahindra Trophy, the feature event on the 10th day of the Pune racing season at the Pune Race Course on Saturday. Endurance, the tote favourite, fought hard but had to settle for second place.

The race provided an exciting contest, with Golden Dancer displaying the determination and finishing speed required to claim the prestigious trophy. Endurance, backed by punters as the favourite, failed to live up to expectations, adding to an otherwise disappointing day for the betting public.

It was a day when none of the tote favourites managed to oblige, leaving punters searching for winners across the card. Amid the upsets, trainer P. S. Chouhan emerged as the day's standout performer, saddling a double to provide the lone highlight of the afternoon.

The meeting formed part of the concluding stretch of the Pune monsoon racing season, with attention now turning to the much-awaited Pune Derby.