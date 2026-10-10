Pune Derby 2026: Unbeaten Jaandaar, Iron Mirage Set For Fierce Battle In Villoo C Poonawalla Grade I Race | Representational Image

The best of Indian thoroughbred racing will converge at the Pune Race Course on Sunday as the much-awaited Villoo C. Poonawalla Pune Derby promises an exciting contest at the iconic monsoon track.

Among the leading contenders in the 2,000-metre Grade I feature, restricted to three-year-old horses, are the unbeaten duo of Jaandaar and Iron Mirage, both expected to attract considerable attention.

Jaandaar, owned by Vijay B. Shirke and Jay V. Shirke, representing Horse Haven Breeding and Racing Private Limited, will look to extend his unbeaten record and underline his credentials in this prestigious contest. However, Iron Mirage, whose name suggests something special, is expected to provide a stern challenge and make the Derby an intriguing affair.

Rampage could also emerge as a serious contender, with champion jockey Suraj Narredu entrusted with the task of guiding the colt to victory. Narredu’s experience and race-riding skills could prove crucial in a contest where every stride will count.

Apart from the action on the track, the Derby day is expected to offer a lively carnival atmosphere, with racing enthusiasts and visitors set to converge on the Pune Race Course for one of the highlights of the monsoon racing season.

First race 12.00 noon

Selections

1. The Sir Sultan Chinoy Trophy: 1. (6), 2. (3)

2. The Jimmy Umrigar Trophy Div-2: 1. (5), 2. (2)

3. The Jimmy Umrigar Trophy Div-1: 1. (6), 2. (5)

4. The Pune Police Commissioner's Trophy: 1. (2), 2. (1), 3. (4)

5. The J. M. Shah, C. M. Shah & K. M. Shah Gold Trophy: 1. (2), 2. (3)

6. The Villoo C. Poonawalla Pune Derby (Gr.1): 1. Jaandaar (4), 2. Iron Mirage (4), 3. Rampage (6)

7. The N. K. Pudumjee Salver: 1. (4), 2. (7), 3. (6)

8. The Vinayak Salver: 1. (1), 2. (3)