'Going To Cry In The India Test Series': Netizens Troll New Zealand As Sri Lanka Bowl Them Out For 88 In Galle

Sri Lankan off-spinner Prabhat Jayasuriya has left New Zealand on the brink of a massive defeat in the second Test at the Galle International Stadium. The off-spinner has picked up six wickets to skittle the Kiwis only for 88 after the hosts declared their innings on 602. With the Test series in India on the horizon, fans feel New Zealand are in for more misery.
The Kiwis showed admirable fight in the opening Test despite going down by 63 runs as Rachin Ravindra struck a brilliant half-century in the fourth innings. With Sri Lanka winning an important toss, the home side made the most as Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, and Kamindu Mendis struck centuries. New Zealand bowlers toiled over 150 overs and managed to pick up only five wickets.
They had already lost a couple of wickets overnight as Tom Latham and Devon Conway perished cheaply on day 2. Williamson was the first to go on day 2 as New Zealand surrendered to some fantastic bowling from the Sri Lankans.
