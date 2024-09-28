'Going To Cry In The India Test Series': Netizens Troll New Zealand As Sri Lanka Bowl Them Out For 88 In Galle

Sri Lankan off-spinner Prabhat Jayasuriya has left New Zealand on the brink of a massive defeat in the second Test at the Galle International Stadium. The off-spinner has picked up six wickets to skittle the Kiwis only for 88 after the hosts declared their innings on 602. With the Test series in India on the horizon, fans feel New Zealand are in for more misery.

The Kiwis showed admirable fight in the opening Test despite going down by 63 runs as Rachin Ravindra struck a brilliant half-century in the fourth innings. With Sri Lanka winning an important toss, the home side made the most as Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, and Kamindu Mendis struck centuries. New Zealand bowlers toiled over 150 overs and managed to pick up only five wickets.

They had already lost a couple of wickets overnight as Tom Latham and Devon Conway perished cheaply on day 2. Williamson was the first to go on day 2 as New Zealand surrendered to some fantastic bowling from the Sri Lankans.

Here's how the netizens reacted to New Zealand's batting collapse:

New Zealand Batters Are Struggling a Lot against Spinnners of SriLanka,



Their next tour is India, Make your best Preparations,



Expecting A Strong Comeback from @BLACKCAPS



2-3 Batters have to Stand Till End of Innings, Everyone can't be aggressive against Asian Conditions. — Savan Mehta (@SavanMehta6) September 28, 2024

Bhai saab India me kya haal hoga new zealand ka 😭 — '🕊️ (@Sushant00120) September 28, 2024

Sri Lanka have absolutely thrashed New Zealand.......they might have been expecting such stuff next month in India but Sri Lanka have done it earlier #SLvsNZ #CricketTwitter — batball (@IslifeCric4430) September 28, 2024

This is shambles. We don't have players coming in the team, we have to rebuild or we are doomed. Next up is India , anything apart from 3-0 would be a win for New Zealand at this point. Southee does not offer much as captain. — Shashwat Jha (@shashwat_stayz) September 28, 2024

New Zealand going to play against India on October 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/WkZRXJQDp7 — Prakash (@definitelynot05) September 28, 2024

Ye New Zealand ka jo haal hai Sri Lanka mein, main soch bhi nahi sakta ki kya hoga inka jab ye India aayenge. — philliphereᝰ (@thephilliphere) September 28, 2024

NZ be like-atleast we have a WTC title...despite not winning an overseas test series. — movieman (@movieman777) September 28, 2024