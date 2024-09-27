SL vs NZ: Kamindu Mendis Becomes Joint Second-Fastest With Sir Donald Bradman To Register Massive Record

Kamindu Mendis. | (Credits: Twitter)

Sri Lankan batter Kamindu Mendis has continued his prolific run as he struck his 5th century in 13 innings, doing so in the 2nd Test against New Zealand at Galle International Stadium. In what is a unique record, the southpaw drew level with the late Sir Don Bradman to become the fastest to reach 1000 runs, doing so in 13 innings in the format.

Former England cricketer Herbert Sutcliffe and West Indian batter Everton Weeks were the fastest to get to 1000 Test runs. On the other hand, Bradman did it in 13 innings and Mendis has joined in the fray.