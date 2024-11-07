'Goenka Sahab, You Made A Wise Decision': Netizens Troll KL Rahul For Failing Against Australia A On Day 1 At MCG

Team India batter KL Rahul's torrid run in red-ball cricket continued as he fell cheaply on day one of the second unofficial Test against Australia A at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). As a result, the Karnataka-born cricketer has faced plenty of jibes from the social media, with one of them lauding Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka for releasing Rahul.

With Rahul and Goenka seemingly having a fallout after a match in IPL 2024, the Super Giants have released the right-hander ahead of the 2025 edition. At the same time, Rahul has been struggling for rhythm in the red-ball arena. Along with Dhruv Jurel, the 32-year-old had flown to Australia to partake in the second four-day game between India A and Australia A. Opening the innings for the tourists, he edged one to keeper Jimmy Peirson off Scott Boland after managing only four runs.

Before the match against Australia A, Rahul was dropped from the final two Tests of the three-match series against New Zealand after scores of 0 and 12 in Bengaluru.

Here's how netizens have reacted to KL Rahul's failure against Australia A:

