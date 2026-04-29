'God Awful Fielding': Netizens React As Naman Dhir Drops Travis Head Thrice In MI VS SRH Clash At Wankhede | VIDEO

Naman Dhir dropped Travis Head thrice during the MI vs SRH game | X

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Naman Dhir had a forgettable day in the field during the MI vs SRH clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. Dhir dropped as many as three catches as MI went about in their defence of 244. All drops were off Travis Head, who made most of the opportunity to smash his first 50 of IPL 2026.

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Naman's horror day in the field

Naman Dhir endured a forgettable outing in the field as he dropped multiple chances to dismiss Travis Head during MI’s defence. The first opportunity came early when Head edged one off Trent Boult, but Dhir couldn’t hold on at backward point, with the ball slipping through for six. He then put down another chance in the fifth over off AM Ghazanfar, failing to grab a catch outside off stump.

The errors didn’t stop there. Dhir dropped Head yet again in the same over and later appeared to complete a catch after the powerplay, only to step on the boundary rope and concede another six. The repeated misses proved costly as Head capitalised on the reprieves and piled on runs.

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Netizens react to Naman Dhir's catch drops

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