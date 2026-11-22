Goa's Akanksha Salunkhe Clinches Maiden National Squash Championship |

Mumbai: Goa's Akanksha Salunkhe produced a tactical performance to defeat Chennai's Shameena Riaz 11-6, 11-4, and 11-4 to clinch her maiden women's title at the HCL 82nd National Squash Championships 2026, played at glass-back courts at Otters Club, Bandra, on Sunday.

The 27-year-old second-seeded Akanksha was in complete control from the start, using her speed and accurate shot-making to put Riaz under pressure. She comfortably took the opening game 11-6 before stepping up her performance in the next two games.

Riaz, struggling with blisters on her feet following her to 3-2 stunning win against number one seed Rathika Suthantira Seelan in the semi-finals on Saturday. He found the going tough against her senior opponent Akanksha who continued to dominate the rallies and went on to close out the match to seal a convincing straight-game victory and celebrate her maiden national championship title.

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Later, top seed and India number one Abhay Singh of Chennai beat second seeded Veer Chotrani of Maharashtra 11-6, 11-4, 11-9 in the men's final.

Results:

Pro Coach Final:

Atul Kumar Yadav bt Abhishek .

11–7, 11–7, 4–11, 11–0.

Women's Final:

Akanksha Salunkhe bt Shameena Riaz

11–6, 11–4, 11–4.

Men's Final:

Abhay Singh bt 11-6, 11-4, 11-9.

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