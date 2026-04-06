Goa: 7-Year-Old Mujtaba Ahmed Sayed Makes History With 12-Km Open Water Swim From Morjim To Querim |

Goa: In an extraordinary display of courage, endurance, and determination, 7-year-old Mujtaba Sayed has successfully completed a challenging 12-kilometre open water swim from Morjim Beach to Querim Beach, marking a remarkable milestone in the field of open water swimming.

Battling rough sea conditions, choppy waves, and strong coastal winds, Mujtaba showcased exceptional resilience far beyond his years. This demanding stretch along Goa’s northern coastline is known for its unpredictable currents and testing conditions, making this achievement truly outstanding.

With this feat, Mujtaba Ahmed Sayed has emerged as one of the youngest swimmers to conquer such a long-distance open water route, setting a powerful example for aspiring young athletes across the country.

The swim was officially observed and documented by Ms. Pavitra Poilkar, representing the Open Water Amateur Aquatics Federation (OWAAF), ensuring adherence to established open water swimming protocols and standards. Mr. Rahul Chiplunkar, Founder of the Open Water Amateur Aquatics Federation and a key driving force behind the federation, was also present on-site, overseeing the overall arrangements, safety measures, and operational execution of the event.

This successful swim highlights the consistent efforts of the Open Water Amateur Aquatics Federation in promoting open water swimming in India, creating structured opportunities for athletes, and encouraging young talent to take on challenging aquatic pursuits in a safe and professionally managed environment.

Mujtaba's achievement stands as a testament to what dedication, proper guidance, and a strong support system can accomplish—even at a very young age. His inspiring performance is expected to motivate many more young swimmers to explore the sport of open water swimming.