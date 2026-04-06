'4 Years, Meri Life Ka Best Part...': World Cup Winner Kranti Gaud Shares Adorable Post For Best Friend Saranshi Jain

Instagram/Kranti Gaud

India's World Cup winner Kranti Gaud has turned heads on social media. The young India pacer, enjoying a break from cricket after the recent WPL 2026, to celebrate a personal milestone. The star cricketer took to Instagram to share an emotional tribute to her best friend, Saranshi Jain, marking a significant four-year milestone in their friendship.

The post, which quickly went viral across social media platforms, offered a rare and intimate glimpse into the life of the athlete away from the stadium lights and the roar of the crowd.

"4 years completed. Tu bestie nahi, meri life ka best part hai [You're not just my best friend, but the best part of my life]" she captioned the post.

Gaud’s post featured a carefully curated montage of photos and videos, documenting the journey of the two friends from the early days of their bond to the present.

Kranti's caption underscores their deep personal bond. Gaud has achieved great success over the last 12 months, but Saranshi has remained a constant part of her life - from her struggles to her meteoric rise to the top of the international stage.

The response from the netizens was immediate and overwhelmingly positive. Many left comments hailing the post as 'wholesome' and a testament to "true friendship goals."

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Kranti will next be in action for the team in their tour of South Africa. The right-arm pacer was named in the 15-player squad of the series, which kicks off April 17.