GMAAA Junior Meet: Om Satam Shatters 400m Freestyle Record, Fateh Chahal Clinches His 3rd Gold

OM SATAM, from PSP Club, after winning gold in the 1500 mts Free Style event on the opening day, went one better as he shattered the 400m Free Style record (04:21.28 secs) of Ishaan Jaffer of Otters Club set in 2015, by clocking 04:21.18 secs in the Boys 15-17 section of the GMAAA (Greater Mumbai Amateur Aquatics Association’s) junior and sub-junior swimming championships, hosted by P.M.Hindu Bath at their swimming pool at Chowpatty here. In fact it was Om’s third gold, having earlier won the 800m and 200 individual medley events.

Meanwhile, Fateh Chahal (Forest Cub) was again in his element as he bagged his second record-breaking gold in the boys-II category– winning the 100m Back Stroke while eclipsing GAF’ Vedant Bapna’s 2017 timing by clocking 01:04.68 secs. Earlier, he had shattered Neel Roy’s 2015 timing of 02:22.95) by clocking 02:21.83 secs in the 200m back stroke event.

Another Forest Club swimmer Naisi Ruhil set the pool on fire, as she bettered 100m backstroke timimg of Trisha Krkhanis (GAF)’s 2016 (01:12.13 secs) by recording 01:11.09 secs. And to her credit, Naishi also won gold in the 200m individual medley event as well.

Otters Club’s star twin Deshwal sisters, Saanvi andf Anvi, continued to share the limelight, by sharing four golds in the girls under-12-14 section. While Saanvi triuimphed in the100m back stroke and 50m breast stroke, Anvi came out triumphant in the 50m free style and 400m free style events in the girls II section..

Results of the record- breakers: (Boys – I): Om Satam (PSP)- 400m Free Style- 04:21.18 secs. (Old record- Ishaan Jaffer (Otters)-04:21.28 secs.

2. (Girls – I): Naishi Ruhil (Forest Club) – 100m Backstroke - 01:11.09 (OR- Trisha Karkhanis (GAF) (2016)- 01:12.11.

3. (Boys –II): Fateh Chahal (Forest Club)- 100 M. Back Stroke- 01:04.68; (OR:Vedant Bapna (GAF) (2017)- 01:05.53.