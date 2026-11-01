Glenn Phillips Scripts T20I History With Record 341 Runs As New Zealand Beat India By Seven Wickets | X - Visharad_KW22

Hamilton [New Zealand], November 1: New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips scripted history during the fifth and final T20I against India on Sunday, becoming the highest run-scorer in a bilateral T20I series with 341 runs. Phillips achieved the milestone with an unbeaten 65 off 38 deliveries, helping Black Caps chase down the target of 192 in 17.4 overs and secure a seven-wicket victory at Seddon Park.

Phillips Surpasses Previous Batting Records

With this achievement, Phillips surpassed England's Phil Salt, who scored 331 runs against the West Indies in 2023, and Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, who accumulated 316 runs against England in 2022. Estonia's Sahil Chouhan occupies the fourth position with 297 runs against Cyprus in 2024, while New Zealand's Mark Chapman completes the top five with 290 runs against Pakistan in 2023.

Glenn Phillips 65(38) vs India in 5th T20I Ball by ball https://t.co/awNKLwizZN — Rapid (@Rapidxd22) November 1, 2026

Phillips also joined an elite list of batters to register four or more 50-plus scores in a bilateral T20I series. Before him, Rizwan achieved the feat against England in 2022, while Japan's S Ravichandran accomplished the milestone against Mongolia in 2024. Phillips became the third batter to enter the list with his performances against India in 2026.

India And New Zealand Smash Records

The India-New Zealand contests also witnessed an extraordinary display of power-hitting, with the two teams combining to hit 259 sixes across 11 T20I matches in 2026, at an average of 23.5 sixes per game.

India led the tally with 142 sixes against New Zealand during the calendar year, while the Black Caps struck 117 sixes against India. Cambodia, with 111 sixes against Indonesia in 2025, occupies the third position in the list of most sixes hit by a team against a particular opposition in a calendar year.

In terms of the most sixes hit in a bilateral T20I series, Austria tops the list with 132 sixes against Germany in 2026. England follow with 120 sixes against the West Indies in 2023, while Australia registered 117 sixes against the West Indies in 2025. New Zealand and India occupy the next two positions with 116 sixes each during their respective bilateral series in India and New Zealand in 2026.

New Zealand Registers Historic Run Chase

Meanwhile, New Zealand's successful chase of 192 against India in the fifth T20I also entered the record books as their third-highest successful run chase in the format. The Black Caps' highest successful chase remains 201 against Zimbabwe in Hamilton in 2012, followed by 194 against Pakistan in Rawalpindi in 2023.

Their 192-run chase against India in Hamilton in 2026 occupies the third position, ahead of their successful chases of 183 against Sri Lanka in Queenstown in 2023 and Afghanistan in Chennai in 2026.

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Seifert And Phillips Seal Victory

Coming to the match, New Zealand defeated India by seven wickets in the fifth and final T20I at Seddon Park on Sunday, chasing down the target of 192 in just 17.4 overs to register a consolation victory, as India clinched the five-match series 3-2.

Tim Seifert led the hosts' dominant chase with a blistering 93 off 50 deliveries, while Glenn Phillips remained unbeaten on 65 off 38 balls. Earlier, half-centuries from Ishan Kishan and skipper Shreyas Iyer powered India to 191/8 after a difficult start, but Adam Milne's four-wicket haul restricted the visitors from crossing the 200-run mark.

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