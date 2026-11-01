'Why Was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Dropped?': Netizens Slam India's Team Selection After Back-To-Back Defeats Against New Zealand Despite 3-2 Series Win

Netizens Slam India's Team Selection After Back-To-Back Defeats Against New Zealand | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi/BCCI/X

Team India may have clinched the five-match T20I series against New Zealand 3-2, but the manner in which the visitors finished their campaign has sparked plenty of debate on social media. Shreyas Iyer-led India suffered a seven-wicket defeat in the fifth and final T20I at Seddon Park on Sunday, November 1, allowing the Black Caps to end the series on a winning note.

India had made a flying start to the series, winning the first three encounters to take an unassailable 3-0 lead. However, New Zealand bounced back strongly, winning the fourth and fifth T20Is to reduce the margin to 3-2. Although India walked away with the series trophy, the hosts managed to finish with consecutive victories, giving their supporters plenty to celebrate.

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Batting first in the series finale, India posted 191/8 in their 20 overs. Ishan Kishan played a blistering knock of 61 off 32 deliveries, while Shreyas Iyer contributed 50 off just 23 balls. The duo stitched together an important partnership to revive India's innings after the visitors lost early wickets. However, New Zealand's bowlers managed to pull things back during the death overs.

In reply, New Zealand produced a commanding batting performance to chase down the 192-run target in just 18 overs, losing only three wickets. Tim Seifert was the star of the chase, smashing a sensational 93 off 50 deliveries, while Glenn Phillips provided valuable support as the hosts completed a comfortable victory.

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Netizens Slam India's Team Selection After Back-To-Back Defeats Against New Zealand

Following India's defeat, netizens took to social media to discuss the team's performance, with several questioning the batting combination and selection decisions. The absence of young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi from the playing XI for the final two matches also became a talking point. Some fans wondered whether the youngster could have made a difference, while others criticised India's opening combination after another disappointing performance.

Despite the disappointing end to the campaign, India secured the series 3-2 after dominating the opening three encounters. New Zealand, meanwhile, will take confidence from their comeback, having finished the five-match contest with consecutive victories.