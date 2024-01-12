Giles Shield Super League: Semi-Finalists Confirmed For Inter-School Tournament

In the upcoming semifinals of the Giles Shield Super League inter-school cricket, Al Barkaat MMI is set to face Oxford English at BKC, while Modern English School will clash with Don Bosco High School at Police Gymkhana. The conclusion of the super league has revealed this exciting lineup, and the battles for a spot in the final are scheduled for January 16 and 17.

In a thrilling final of the super league, Vedant Gore from LBG showcased a remarkable performance, claiming a total of 13 wickets (8/24 & 5/54). His outstanding effort played a crucial role in Anjuman I-Islam's victory over Dr Antonio da Silva High School, Dadar on day two of the U14 Giles Shield Cricket Tournament's third round at New Hind Sports Club, Matunga.

Vedang Kokate emerged as the top scorer with 43 runs in their second innings, while Rishabh Sadake's century ensured Modern English School's triumph on first innings lead against Oxford English School at National CC ground, Cross Maidan.

Rishabh Sadake faced 239 balls during his 287-minute stay at the crease, amassing an impressive 157 runs. Slow arm spinner Nishad Parab and off-spinner Jasmeet Singh both claimed five wickets each.

In another notable match, Don Bosco High School secured victory over National English School Virar by virtue of a first innings lead. Initially, National English School was restricted to 195 runs in the first innings, and in reply, Don Bosco declared its innings at 198/6.

Brief Scores:

Dr Antonio da Silva HS, Dadar: 92 (Nikhil Verma 38, Vedant Gore 8/24) & 106, Vedang Kokate 43, Vedant Gore 5/54, Atharva Kini (SLA) 3/29 lost to Anjuman I-Islam Allana English High School: 263/6d (Vedant Gore 90, Rushan Farooqui 88, Laxmanprasad Vishwakarma 36) by an innings & 65 runs.