'Ghuma Ke Maarenge...': Rovman Powell Speaks Fluent Hindi In Viral Instagram Reel, Fires Warning Before WI VS SA T20 WC26 Clash | VIDEO

West Indies star Rovman Powell stumped fans in India by speaking fluent Hindi in a viral Instagram reel. In the video, creator Saurav Haldar referenced West Indies' past World Cup triumphs in Sri Lanka and India. He asked Powell to not hit sixes during the T20 WC26, to which Powell hit back in style.

"Maarenge. Stadium ke bahar maarenge. Har ball maarenge. Ghuma Ghuma ke maarenge," Powell hilariously quipped.

Powell gave a glimpse of his hitting prowess in West Indies' record-breaking 107-run win over Zimbabwe at the Wankhede. The two-time World Champions posted a tournament high 254 batting first, with Powell stroking a 35-ball 59. He hit four boundaries and four sixes, building a crucial partnership with Shimron Hetmyer.

KKR, who Powell plays for in the IPL, also joined in on asking the West Indian to curb his hitting instincts.

"Bhai IPL takk rukk jaao, waha jitna ghuma ghuma ke maarna hai maar lena," the franchise cheekily commented on the reel.

Powell's viral reel moment comes a day ahead of West Indies's crunch game against South Africa in Ahmedabad. Both teams come into the contest on the back of victories and India need South Africa to continue their unbeaten run to ensure their easiest route to the semi-final.

If South Africa beat West Indies and Zimbabwe and India win both their games as well, then the Men in Blue do not have to worry about their NRR. In that case, they will have more points than WI and qualify on the virtue of that. However, in the realm that they get tied for points with either SA or WI, India will need to lift their NRR.