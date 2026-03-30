'Ghar Ki Yaad Nahi Aayi...': Ravindra Jadeja Celebrates With 'Gun' Gesture After Double Strike Against CSK; Netizens REACT With Dhurandhar Memes

Ravindra Jadeja Celebrates With 'Gun' Gesture After Double Strike Against CSK | X

Guwahati, March 30: Former Chennai Super Kings player Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets in his first over for his new franchise Rajasthan Royals in the RR vs CSK clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Monday. Jadeja's celebration after striking twice in the same over has gone viral on social media and the internet users have come up with hilarious reactions and memes.

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Ravindra Jadeja made his comeback to Rajasthan Royals after playing for CSK for many years. He came in to bowl the eighth over when CSK was struggling after their top order collapsed.

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Jadeja dismissed Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan on the second ball. He was dismissed LBW after scoring 17 runs off just 11 balls. Shivam Dube came in to bat after Sarfaraz's dismissal. He hit the first for a six and then got out after scoring 6 runs off 3 balls.

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However, the highlight of the over was not only wickets, but also the way Ravindra Jadeja celebrated the dismissals. He came in with a new "gun' gesture celebration. He made the gesture of a gun and then pretended as if he shot the batsman after dismissing him.

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The internet users are reacting over the celebration from the all-rounder and are also sharing hilarious memes. One of the users shared the famous "Dhurandhar: The Revenge" dialogue, "Ghar ki yaad nahi aayi tujhe..." Another said, "Ravindra Jadeja Forgot he is a Spin Bowler."

Another user said, "Nahh Jadeja literally gave a send-off to Shivam Dubey."