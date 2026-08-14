'Get Off The Wicket': Starc Loses Cool In Heated Exchange With Mehidy Hasan Miraz | VIDEO

Australia’s Mitchell Starc had a heated exchange with Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz during the first Test in Darwin. The incident happened in Starc’s 21st over when Miraz hit the ball towards point and ran for a single. While watching the ball, Miraz appeared to run through the protected area in the middle of the pitch.

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Umpire Kumar Dharmasena quickly stepped in and warned Miraz about running on the centre of the pitch. Miraz explained that he did not see Starc because he was watching the ball. Starc was unhappy and told Miraz to stay away from the protected area.

Starc said, “It’s my follow-through, now your follow-through. Get off the wicket.” Miraz replied, “I can’t see, I can’t see. I didn’t see.” As Starc walked back to his bowling mark, he added, “You’re not in Bangladesh now, hey?”

The tense exchange added more drama to an already hard-fought day. Bangladesh continued their impressive performance in the opening Test against Australia as Tanzid Hasan Tamim struck a historic maiden century before the visitors ended Day 2 in a commanding position at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin.