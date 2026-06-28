Germany Eye Knockout Revival Against Resilient Paraguay In FIFA World Cup Round Of 32 | IANS

Boston: Four-time champions Germany will meet underdogs Paraguay in the Round of 32 clash at Gillette Stadium in Boston on Monday. Germany will start favourites and eye a possible pre-quarterfinals berth against France who meet Sweden on Tuesday at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Paraguay have scrapped through to the next round with four points while Germany won their first two games and suffered shock loss to Ecuador in group stages. Germany had a great start to the tournament with 7-1 win over debutant Curacao and sneaked 2-1 win against Ivory Coast. However, they fumbled against Ecuador after taking early lead and exposed chinks in their armour.

Striker Kai Havertz will have to lift his game to sneak through the resolute Paraguay defense. Deniz Undav has come from the bench in all three games and has scored three goals for them. Talented Liverpool midfielder Florian Writz and Jamal Musiala will be key in the central positions to make strikers job easier. Veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer didn't had a good game against Ecuador and he will be keen to make mends.

Paraguay has been traditionally defense heavyside but they conceded four goals in the first game against hosts USA and could score just one. However, they bounced back to keep clean slates against Turkey and Australia in the next two games.

Their impressive 1-0 win over Turkey and goalless draw against Australia was enough to see them through to the knockouts. Migel Almiron, Omar Alderete and other players will be looking to repeat what Ecuador did and become the fourth South American side to defeat Germany in a World Cup game.

Read Also Brazil Star Neymar Dons ₹6.60 Crore Diamond Watch During Travel Ahead Of FIFA Clash Against Japan

Germany have been ordinary post the sparkling start against Curacao and manager Julian Nagelsmann will need tactical changes to revive Germany's clinical flourish.

The Boston pitch has earned praise from the teams that have already played there and the 2014 champions will be itching to make a statement while Paraguay are under no pressure and can create problems for Nagelsmann's managed side.