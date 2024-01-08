German World Cup-Winning Captain & Coach Franz Beckenbauer Passes Away At 78

Franz Beckenbauer | Credits: Twitter

Former German football great Franz Beckenbauer breathed his last at the age of 78 on Monday, January 8.

Beckenbauer was well-known for leading Germany to their first Football World Cup triumph in 1974. In 1990, he won another World Cup title with Germany, but this time as a coach.

The news of Franz Beckenbauer's death was confirmed by his family via statement to German Press Agency DPA.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce that my husband and our father, Franz Beckenbauer, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, surrounded by his family,” Former German winning captain's family stated.

"We ask that we can be able to mourn in silence and not be disturbed by any questions.” statement added.

German legend Franz Beckenbauer has passed away today aged 78.



RIP, Franz. 👑🕊️ pic.twitter.com/IwdSA5KaiT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 8, 2024

Franz Beckenbauer was regarded as one of the finest footballers of his time and was one of the only three players in football history to win a World Cup as a captain and coach of the national team. As a captain, Beckenbauer played an important role in success of German team in the 1974 World Cup.

Franz Beckenbauer's career

Franz Beckenbauer had an illustrious career not only as a player but also as a coach. He was one of the football icons in Germany who made 103 appearances and scored 14 goals for West Germany from 1965 until retirement from professional career in 1977.

Beckenbauer had a successful career at club and international level, having won the FIFA World Cup, European Championship, and Ballon d'Or. Former German defender spent majority of his club career with Bayern Munich, with whom he netted 60 goals and 427 appearances. He was one of the key players to help Bayern Munich win four Bundesliga titles in 1969, 1972, 1973, and 1974.

Beckenbauer also played for New York Cosmos and Hamburger SV.

As a coach, Franz Beckenbauer played an important role to help Germany win the FIFA World Cup in 1990. Interestingly, he was the manager of West Germany team that reached the final of 1986 World Cup final, but lost to Diego Maradona's Argentina.

Franz Beckenbauer also managed his old club Bayern Munich and helped them win Bundesliga title and UEFA Cup in 1994 and 1996, respectively.