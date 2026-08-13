Geeta Phogat Congratulates Sister Babita Phogat On Becoming Mother For Second Time, Shares Pictures | X

Dangal Girl Babita Phogat received a special congratulatory message from her sister and wrestler Geeta Phogat after becoming a mother for the second time. Geeta shared pictures with Babita and her newborn daughter on social media and sent love to her sister and the little princess on Thursday.

Sharing the pictures, Geeta Phogat wrote, "Meri pyari behen Babita Phogat ko maa banne ki dheron congratulations. And lots of love to our little princess. You both are truly precious!" She also shared pictures from the hospital, where Babita can be seen resting on the bed while Geeta holds the newborn baby girl in her arms.

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Babita Phogat became a mother for the second time on the auspicious occasion of Shivratri. The newborn is her second child with husband and wrestler Vivek Suhag. The couple already has a son, who was born in January 2021.

Babita Shared Good News On Social Media

Babita had earlier shared the happy news with her followers along with pictures of her family. She said that by the blessings of Mahadev, a little girl, whom she described as a form of Goddess Parvati had entered her life on the holy occasion of Shivratri.

She also described the arrival of her daughter as an invaluable blessing for her and her family and asked her fans and followers for their blessings. Following the birth of her daughter, wishes and congratulatory messages poured in for Babita and Vivek from their family, friends and fans.

Babita Phogat Married Vivek Suhag In 2019

Babita Phogat married wrestler Vivek Suhag in 2019. She is a Commonwealth Games gold medallist and became widely known across the country after her life inspired one of the characters in the Bollywood film Dangal.

Babita later entered politics and remained active in public life. Her sister Geeta, who is also a wrestler, has now joined the celebrations by sharing a heartwarming message and pictures with Babita and her newborn daughter.