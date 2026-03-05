'Geeli Pappi': Hardik Pandya Kisses Axar Patel On Field As Girlfriend Maheika Sharma Watches From Wankhede Stands | VIDEO

Hardik Pandya Kisses Axar Patel On Field As Girlfriend Maheika Sharma Watches From Wankhede Stands | X

Mumbai, March 5: A funny moment involving Indian all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel is going viral on social media. The incident occurred during the India vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final where Hardik Pandya planted a kiss on Axar Patel's cheek after taking a wicket. The video of the incident is going viral on social media and the internet users are claiming that Hardik Pandya kissed Axar while his girlfriend Maheika Sharma is watching from the stands.

High-Intensity Semi-Final

India is facing England in the high-intensity and high-pressure match to fix their spot in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Amid all the chaos, the fun and light moment between the Indian all-rounders grabbed the attentions of the cricketing fans on social media.

Viral Kiss

The incident occurred when Hardik Pandya took the wicket of Phil Salt and the catch was taken by Axar Patel. As the team gathered near the pitch to celebrate the important breakthrough, Hardik Pandya kissed Axar Patel in excitement in front of the packed stadium and the incident was caught on camera which quickly went viral on social media.

Agastya & Maheika In Stands

Hardik Pandya's son Agastya and girlfriend Maheika Sharma are also present in the stands at the iconic Wankhede Stadium to cheer Team India in the crucial match. Agastya was also seen cheering for his father while he was batting in the last over of the first innings.

Mammoth Target

Team India managed to post a mammoth target of 254 runs as they were invited to bat first. Harry Brook won the toss and elected to field first in the crucial game. Hardik Pandya score 27 runs off just 12 balls and helped the team to achieve the record target. He also provided an early breakthrough as well.