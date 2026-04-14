GD Birla Memorial Inter-Club Badminton Tournament 2026: Ajita Ravindran Wins Women’s 45+ Title In Thriller

Mumbai, April 14: Ajita Ravindran displayed immense grit and resilience against an equally determined Pooja Jhalani to prevail in three games and win the Women’s Singles 45+ title in the G D Birla Memorial Inter-Club Badminton Tournament, promoted by Badminton Gurukul and hosted by Bombay Gymkhana.
Comeback seals hard-fought victory
After dropping the closely contested opening game 24-26, Ajita clawed back to win the second 21-19 and, with both players fighting tooth and nail for each point in trying conditions, won the decider 21-18 to cap a well deserved victory.
Strong performances across categories
In the Men’s Doubles 110+ category, the duo of Bibhash Chatterjee and Shiv Thakur delivered a commanding performance to defeat top seeds Gautam Laud and Shailesh Daga in straight games, 21-12, 21-15.
In the Men’s Singles 45+ category, Vikrant Karanjkar put up a dominant display to overcome top seed Sachin Bharati 21-6, 21-19, while in the Mixed Doubles 80+ category, Hemant Duggal and Shweta Thakur registered one of the most one-sided wins of the finals, defeating Sandeep Mohan and Tejasvi Sawant Desai 21-10, 21-4.
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Final match results
Final Match Results
Men’s Doubles 110+
Bibhash Chatterjee/Shiv Thakur bt Gautam Laud / Shailesh Daga [1] - 21-12, 21-15
Women’s Singles 45+
Ajita Ravindran bt Pooja Jhalani - 24-26, 21-19, 21-18
Men’s Singles 45+
Vikrant Karanjkar bt Sachin Bharati [1] - 21-6, 21-19
Mixed Doubles 80+
Hemant Duggal/Shweta Thakur defeated Sandeep Mohan/Tejasvi Sawant Desai - 21-10, 21-4
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