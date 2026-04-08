 Badminton Asian Championship 2026: Ayush Shetty Stuns World No. 7 Li Shi Feng Of China With Dominant Straight Games Win
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Badminton Asian Championship 2026: Ayush Shetty Stuns World No. 7 Li Shi Feng Of China With Dominant Straight Games Win

Ayush Shetty stunned World No. 7 Li Shi Feng with a dominant straight-games win (21-13, 21-16) at the Badminton Asia Championships in Beijing. Overcoming early pressure in both games, the Indian youngster surged ahead in crucial moments to seal victory in 51 minutes and advance to the pre-quarterfinals.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, April 08, 2026, 12:34 PM IST
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Badminton Asian Championship 2026: Ayush Shetty Stuns World No. 7 Li Shi Feng Of China With Dominant Straight Games Win | Image: BAI/X

Beijing: India's rising star Ayush Shetty delivered a statement performance, upsetting World No. 7 and Hong Kong Open 2025 champion Li Shi Feng of China in straight games, 21-13, 21-16 in the Badminton Asian Championship.

Despite the former World No.3 Li's strong start in both games, the Indian youngster dominated the later stages to advance to the pre-quarters. In the opening game, Ayush fought back early to level at 4-4, with Li holding a slight edge until 7-7, as per a press release from the Badminton Association of India.

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From there, the US Open 2025 champion seized control, overpowering the home favourite to take the game 21-13.

The second game followed a similar pattern, with Li initially applying pressure and leading into the mid-phase.

Ayush, however, drew level multiple times before shifting gears at 13-13. The youngster surged ahead with six consecutive points, closing out the match 21-16 in 51 minutes.

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India's best-ever performances at the Badminton Asia Championships include two gold medals -- Dinesh Khanna in men's singles (1965) and the Satwik-Chirag duo in men's doubles (2023).

Badminton Asia Championships 2026 badminton: India squad Men's singles: Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy

Men's doubles: Hariharan Amsakarunan-M R Arjun, Pruthvi K R-Sai Pratheek K

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Women's singles: PV Sindhu, Malvika Bansod, Unnati Hooda, Tanvi Sharma

Women's doubles: Kavipriya Selvam-Simran Singhi, Priya Konjengbam-Shruti Mishra, Ashwini Bhat K-S Gautam

Mixed doubles: Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto, Rohan Kapoor-Ruthvika Shivani, Ashith Surya-Amrutha Pramuthesh.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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