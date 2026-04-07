India's U12 Team Scripts History At Real Madrid Foundation World Challenge, Conscient Sports Shines Globally

India’s U12 team celebrates historic victory at Real Madrid Foundation World Challenge in Spain | File Photo

Madrid, Spain | April 2026: In a landmark moment for Indian grassroots football, the India Under 12 team, represented by Conscient Sports, has emerged as champions at the prestigious Real Madrid Foundation World Challenge, held at the iconic training complex of Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain.

Conscient Sports’ long-term vision delivers global success

Started in 2010, Conscient Sports has worked for the past 15 years to bring globally acclaimed training methodologies to India, combining structured coaching, international exposure and value-driven development. With its strategic partnership with the Real Madrid Foundation, the programme currently trains over 7,000 players across India.

This championship victory is firmly rooted in this strategic partnership and stands as a clear outcome of this long-term, system-led approach to nurturing young talent.

Dominant performance against top international teams

Competing against some of the best youth teams from across the globe, the Indian U12 side delivered a composed and commanding performance throughout the tournament. Facing leading footballing nations, the team combined tactical discipline with attacking flair to secure a decisive 3-0 victory over Brazil in a gripping final.

This achievement gains further significance given the scale and pedigree of the tournament, hosted by a leading European club, and reflects the steady rise of India’s grassroots football ecosystem while setting a new benchmark for youth development in the country.

The annual tournament, conducted during Easter week, brought together over 80 teams and more than 1,000 young players across U10, U12 and U14 categories, representing regions including Europe, North America, South America and South Asia.

Hosted at Real Madrid’s famed Sports City, the event offers young athletes a rare opportunity to compete on the same pitches graced by global stars such as Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior.

Strong showing across categories highlights depth

India’s campaign stood out not only for its championship win but also for its overall consistency and competitive excellence. The Indian U14 contingent also progressed to the semi-finals, going down to Italy in a nail-biting five-goal thriller, with Italy scoring the decisive goal late in the second half.

Both teams demonstrated depth in talent and resilience against top-tier international opposition, contributing to India’s strong overall presence at the tournament.

The Indian squads, comprising players from Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, represented a unified national effort as part of the Conscient Sports programme.

Their journey to the top included notable victories against teams from Spain, Germany, Brazil, Uruguay, Mexico, the USA, Canada, Malaysia, Azerbaijan and Morocco, underscoring the global competitiveness of the event.

Tournament prestige and holistic development approach

Adding to the prestige of the tournament, Brazil and Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos attended as the official ambassador, interacting with players and inspiring the next generation of football talent.

Beyond on-field success, the Conscient Sports philosophy emphasises holistic development, instilling values such as leadership, discipline, teamwork, respect and resilience, qualities that were clearly reflected in the Indian teams’ performances.

Sharing her insights, Kriti Jain Gupta, Director, Conscient Sports, said, “This victory at the Real Madrid Foundation World Challenge is a deeply proud moment not just for Conscient Sports, but for Indian grassroots football as a whole. What makes this achievement truly special is the journey behind it. These young players have come through a structured, long-term development pathway built on consistency, discipline and a love for the game. To see them compete, adapt and ultimately succeed against some of the best international teams reflects the strength of that foundation. Equally encouraging is the performance across categories, with both our U12 and U14 teams reaching the semi-finals, demonstrating depth and resilience. This is not a one-off success, but a signal of what is possible when talent is nurtured with the right ecosystem. We believe this is just the beginning and moments like these will inspire many more young athletes across India to dream bigger and aim higher.”

Milestone moment for Indian grassroots football

This stellar achievement is more than just a title win. It signals a turning point for Indian grassroots football, highlighting the country’s emerging potential on the global stage and reinforcing the impact of sustained investment in structured youth development.

About Conscient Sports

Conscient Sports is dedicated to nurturing young talent through structured training programmes, international exposure and a long-term athlete development approach, aimed at elevating the standards of grassroots football in India.

Website: www.conscientsports.com

Instagram: @conscientsports, @rmfpindia

Facebook: @conscientsportsindia

YouTube: @ConscientSportsIndia

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